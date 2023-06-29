Gradient Waves Background Post

Bring your visuals to life with a looping abstract gradient background featuring smooth, wavy motion and vibrant color blends. This minimal, elegant backdrop is perfect for intros, titles, stream screens, social clips, and presentations. Easily customize the color palette, glow, exposure, blur, and overall complexity to match your brand or mood. Choose from multiple gradient styles and export in popular aspect ratios for any platform. Use it behind text, logos, screenshots, or footage to add polish without distraction.