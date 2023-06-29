Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Gradient Waves Background Post - Gradient Style 1 - Poster image

Gradient Waves Background Post

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
Abstract waves
Looping
Minimal
Gradient
62exports
rating
Bring your visuals to life with a looping abstract gradient background featuring smooth, wavy motion and vibrant color blends. This minimal, elegant backdrop is perfect for intros, titles, stream screens, social clips, and presentations. Easily customize the color palette, glow, exposure, blur, and overall complexity to match your brand or mood. Choose from multiple gradient styles and export in popular aspect ratios for any platform. Use it behind text, logos, screenshots, or footage to add polish without distraction.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us