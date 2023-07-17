Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Into the Woods Background - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Into the Woods Background - Vertical

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Animated background
Atmospheric
Halloween
Fog
Moon
856exports
rating
Transform your content with a hauntingly beautiful animated background. This cinematic moonlit forest scene features drifting fog, silhouetted branches, and fluttering bats for instant Halloween vibes. Use the central title or logo area to brand intros, chapters, or stream screens. Adjust colors, toggle elements like bats or moon, and tailor animation for your style. Ideal for YouTubers, streamers, and creators seeking an atmospheric, eerie look that’s both polished and flexible.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us