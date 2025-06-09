Metal Unveil - Vertical

10 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Make a lasting impression with a logo reveal as bold as your brand. Our Metal Unveil template transforms your logo from a subtle shadow into a striking metallic statement. Customization is effortless. Just add your brand details and color palette. Designed for all display formats and ready to publish, this powerful reveal is perfect for video intros or as a standout piece in your brand story.
