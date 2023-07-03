Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Neumorphism Background Square - Original - Poster image

Neumorphism Background Square

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
Neumorphism
Minimal
Concentric rings
Emboss
74exports
rating
Give your videos a refined, modern touch with a neumorphic animated background. Soft shadows, gentle gradients and clean geometric forms create subtle depth without distraction, ideal for intros, overlays or ambient visuals. Easily customize colors, light angle, shape styles and animation speed to match your brand or aesthetic. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, this minimal motion backdrop keeps attention on your content while elevating production value. Perfect for creators, streamers and brands seeking a calm, elegant atmosphere.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us