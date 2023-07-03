Neumorphism Background Square

Give your videos a refined, modern touch with a neumorphic animated background. Soft shadows, gentle gradients and clean geometric forms create subtle depth without distraction, ideal for intros, overlays or ambient visuals. Easily customize colors, light angle, shape styles and animation speed to match your brand or aesthetic. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, this minimal motion backdrop keeps attention on your content while elevating production value. Perfect for creators, streamers and brands seeking a calm, elegant atmosphere.