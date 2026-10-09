Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Night Gallop - Original - Poster image

Night Gallop

00:19 · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 image · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Horror
Logo animation
Halloween
Intro
Title sequence
6exports
rating
Summon a chilling Halloween opener with a haunted forest, lightning and analog film texture. This cinematic horror template showcases sequential titles leading to a bold logo reveal, framed by twisted trees, rolling fog and a relentless rider carrying a blazing jack‑o’-lantern. Customize headlines, fonts, colors and your logo to craft a suspenseful intro, stinger or closing ident for seasonal videos, trailers and streams. The dark palette, VHS/S‑VHS styling and grunge overlays deliver an eerie, atmospheric vibe that’s perfect for Halloween promos, horror channels and spooky event branding.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us