Night Gallop

Summon a chilling Halloween opener with a haunted forest, lightning and analog film texture. This cinematic horror template showcases sequential titles leading to a bold logo reveal, framed by twisted trees, rolling fog and a relentless rider carrying a blazing jack‑o’-lantern. Customize headlines, fonts, colors and your logo to craft a suspenseful intro, stinger or closing ident for seasonal videos, trailers and streams. The dark palette, VHS/S‑VHS styling and grunge overlays deliver an eerie, atmospheric vibe that’s perfect for Halloween promos, horror channels and spooky event branding.