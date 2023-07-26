Play Buttons Background - Vertical

Bring calm energy to your visuals with a modern 3D animated background of floating play icons and geometric shapes. This minimal, geometric design adds soft depth with subtle depth‑of‑field and smooth, fluid motion. Customize colors and surface finishes to match your brand or mood and use it behind titles, logos, lower thirds, or product showcases. It’s ideal for intros, livestreams, presentations, and social content across multiple aspect ratios. Elevate your scene with clean 3D motion graphics that keep attention on your message while adding a refined, contemporary backdrop.