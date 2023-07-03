Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Plexus Background Post - Original - Poster image

Plexus Background Post

00:40 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
Futuristic
Digital
Technology
Network mesh
22exports
rating
Transform your visuals with a futuristic plexus animated background. Glowing particles link into a dynamic network mesh while subtle camera drift and light trails create depth and motion. Ideal for tech presentations, intros, and digital content, it delivers a clean, minimal, and geometric look with a dark gradient palette and neon glow. Customize colors and particle visibility to fit your brand or mood. Use it as a captivating backdrop behind titles, overlays, or footage to instantly add high-tech polish and ambient energy to any project.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
TippyTop profile image
TippyTop
Edit
Themes (8)
Similar templates
Best of TippyTop
Original
Edit
Original
Crimson Red
Edit
Crimson Red
Matrix Realm
Edit
Matrix Realm
Electric Synapses
Edit
Electric Synapses
Electric Enigma
Edit
Electric Enigma
Hyperlink Plexus
Edit
Hyperlink Plexus
Cosmic Tangle
Edit
Cosmic Tangle
Neuroverse Network
Edit
Neuroverse Network
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us