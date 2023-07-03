Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Polygon Background Post - Original - Poster image

Polygon Background Post

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
Geometric
Faceted Surface
3D motion graphics
Looping
22exports
rating
Elevate your visuals with a sleek animated background built from geometric polygon facets and subtle wireframe accents. This seamless loop delivers smooth, fluid motion that stays out of the way while adding depth and polish. Easily customize the colors, glow, and style to match your brand or mood. Perfect for intros, overlays, presentations, stream scenes, and digital signage where a modern, minimal, and futuristic look is desired. Use it as a striking backdrop or a subtle layer to enrich your content without distraction.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Intro
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Logo Animation
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Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us