Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Pure Gold Reveal - Square - Original - Poster image

Pure Gold Reveal - Square

00:11 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Luxury
Outro
450exports
rating
Make a powerful first impression with a luxury gold logo reveal. Faceted metallic shards swirl and burst in elegant 3D motion, unveiling your brand with cinematic polish. Particles and glittering highlights add prestige while a clean, dark background keeps focus on your mark and tagline. Ideal as an intro, outro, or standalone ident, it supports multiple aspect ratios and full customization of logo, text, and colors. Elevate your branding with an opulent, elegant and impactful logo animation that shines across social, promos, and YouTube.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us