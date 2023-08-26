Pure Gold Reveal - Vertical

Make a powerful first impression with a luxury gold logo reveal. Faceted metallic shards swirl and burst in elegant 3D motion, unveiling your brand with cinematic polish. Particles and glittering highlights add prestige while a clean, dark background keeps focus on your mark and tagline. Ideal as an intro, outro, or standalone ident, it supports multiple aspect ratios and full customization of logo, text, and colors. Elevate your branding with an opulent, elegant and impactful logo animation that shines across social, promos, and YouTube.