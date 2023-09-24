Slayer - Vertical

Turn your music into a striking visual performance. This 3D anime visualizer centers a swordsman and a glowing katana that transforms into a linear spectrum, pulsing with your audio. Neon red and pink highlights sweep across the eyes and burst into radial rays for dramatic impact. Add artist and track details, fine‑tune colors and intensity, and export in widescreen, square or vertical formats. Perfect for singles, channel uploads and social clips, this audio‑reactive template delivers a bold, cinematic look that elevates any genre.