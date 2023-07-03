Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Smoke Chaos Background Vertical - Original - Poster image

Smoke Chaos Background Vertical

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
Atmospheric
Smoke
Smoke cloud
Floating motion
189exports
rating
Immerse your visuals in a mesmerizing smoke field that drifts and swirls with atmospheric depth. This animated background is loop-ready, lightweight, and designed to sit beautifully behind titles, logos, footage, or UI. Customize the colors and overall feel to match your brand or theme—from gentle haze to intense, high-contrast smoke. Ideal for intros, overlays, presentations, stream screens, music visuals, and social content. The relaxed, fluid motion adds polish without distraction, keeping your message front and center while enhancing mood and focus.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us