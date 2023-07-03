Smoke Chaos Background Vertical

Immerse your visuals in a mesmerizing smoke field that drifts and swirls with atmospheric depth. This animated background is loop-ready, lightweight, and designed to sit beautifully behind titles, logos, footage, or UI. Customize the colors and overall feel to match your brand or theme—from gentle haze to intense, high-contrast smoke. Ideal for intros, overlays, presentations, stream screens, music visuals, and social content. The relaxed, fluid motion adds polish without distraction, keeping your message front and center while enhancing mood and focus.