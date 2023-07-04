Sunset Background Post

Bring instant calm to your video with an animated ocean sunset background. Rolling 3D waves, a glowing sun and a soft gradient sky create a cinematic, atmospheric seascape perfect for overlays, titles, intros, livestream screens and meditation content. Colors are fully customizable, including horizon, ocean and sun tones, plus sun position, size and reflection intensity, so you can match any brand or mood. Smooth, seamless motion keeps attention without distraction across widescreen, square and vertical formats. Use it as a nature backdrop, wellness visual or travel ambience to elevate your story.