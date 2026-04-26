Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Titan of War - Post - EPIC BEGINNING - Poster image

Titan of War - Post

00:13 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Cinematic
Intro
3D motion graphics
Fantasy
15exports
rating
Ignite your brand with a cinematic 3D fantasy opener. A mythic warrior, blazing flames and rolling smoke build tension before a bold metallic logo reveal. Perfect for intros, promos and title sequences, this template pairs epic atmosphere with refined finishing touches like specular glints and embossed typography. Easily customize headline slides, tagline and logo, and fine‑tune flame, particle and background hues to match your identity. Designed for dramatic impact and clear brand recall, it’s ideal for gaming, film and bold creative brands that want a powerful, story‑driven reveal.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us