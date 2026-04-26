Titan of War - Square
00:13 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
19exports
Unleash a cinematic entrance with a mythic warrior, sweeping energy trails, and a powerful blast that forges your brand on screen. This 3D logo animation blends fantasy style, atmospheric smoke, and flames into a bold title sequence and stinger. Ideal for gaming channels, esports teams, or any brand seeking an epic intro or outro. Swap in your logo, edit headlines and a tagline, and fine‑tune colors, fonts, and metallic finishes to match your identity. Built for square delivery, this dramatic opener turns every reveal into a legend.
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