Titan of War - Square

Unleash a cinematic entrance with a mythic warrior, sweeping energy trails, and a powerful blast that forges your brand on screen. This 3D logo animation blends fantasy style, atmospheric smoke, and flames into a bold title sequence and stinger. Ideal for gaming channels, esports teams, or any brand seeking an epic intro or outro. Swap in your logo, edit headlines and a tagline, and fine‑tune colors, fonts, and metallic finishes to match your identity. Built for square delivery, this dramatic opener turns every reveal into a legend.