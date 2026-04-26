Titan of War - Vertical

Ignite your brand with a cinematic, 3D logo animation built for vertical stories. A mythic warrior commands fire and smoke as bold titles set the stage, ending in a polished metallic logo reveal. Designed for gaming, esports, fantasy content, and action‑driven promos, this template blends atmospheric visuals, epic mood, and clean hero headlines. Easily customize fonts, colors, particle hues, and the final mark to match your identity. Perfect as an intro, title sequence, or dramatic outro for shorts and reels. Make your channel unforgettable with a powerful, high‑impact reveal.