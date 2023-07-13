Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Tropical Neon Background Post - Original - Poster image

Tropical Neon Background Post

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Animated background
Glow
Logo animation
Neon sign
Palm
195exports
rating
Bring a modern tropical mood to your content with a glowing neon jungle backdrop. This animated background combines lush palm leaves, a mesh grid texture, and a flickering neon logo frame to command attention on any screen. It’s ideal for intros, channels, event visuals, or ambient screens. Easily customize colors, logo styling, and atmospheric smoke to match your brand or theme. Built for multiple aspect ratios, it delivers rich contrast between deep shadows and vibrant neon for a striking, memorable look.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us