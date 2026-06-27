Ultimate Descendant Bunny - Vertical

Launch your content with a high‑energy, sci‑fi vertical intro built for gaming and tech brands. This 3D futuristic design features a cinematic mecha character, bold headlines, electric effects, and a crisp logo reveal. Smooth camera moves, slice transitions, and luminous trails keep attention locked from start to finish. Perfect for reels, stories, intros, and fast promos, it’s fully customizable—edit headlines, tweak colors and glow, and drop in your logo and tagline. Deliver a premium, modern opener that levels up your channel or campaign in seconds.