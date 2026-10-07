Wicked Witch

Set the tone for spooky content with a cinematic Halloween title sequence that glides through a haunted forest beneath a full moon. A witch streaks across the night sky with a glowing, smoky trail as eerie headlines build suspense, culminating in a dramatic logo reveal. Customize multiple titles, fonts, colors, and grunge intensity to match your brand. The analog film look, VHS‑style option, and atmospheric fog create a chilling vibe perfect for intros, trailers, and seasonal promos. Ideal for horror channels, haunted attractions, podcasts, and streams seeking a polished Halloween opener.