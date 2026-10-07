Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Wicked Witch - Original - Poster image

Wicked Witch

00:19 · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 image · 6 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Horror
Title sequence
Halloween
Intro
Witchcraft
12exports
rating
Set the tone for spooky content with a cinematic Halloween title sequence that glides through a haunted forest beneath a full moon. A witch streaks across the night sky with a glowing, smoky trail as eerie headlines build suspense, culminating in a dramatic logo reveal. Customize multiple titles, fonts, colors, and grunge intensity to match your brand. The analog film look, VHS‑style option, and atmospheric fog create a chilling vibe perfect for intros, trailers, and seasonal promos. Ideal for horror channels, haunted attractions, podcasts, and streams seeking a polished Halloween opener.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us