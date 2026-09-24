Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Witch Craft - Original - Poster image

Witch Craft

00:15 · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 image · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Title sequence
Horror
Intro
Halloween
Atmospheric
12exports
rating
Summon a haunting brand moment with a moody 3D lair, glowing cauldron and rolling smoke that reveals your headlines and logo. This Halloween-ready opener blends horror and gothic style with rich atmospheric fog, dramatic lighting and candlelit texture. Use it as an intro, title sequence or outro to tease events, specials or content drops. Customize multiple title beats, colors and more to match your brand. With smoke-driven reveals, camera drift and a centered composition, your message emerges from the mist with cinematic clarity and unforgettable presence.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us