Clean Lower Third 2

Give your videos a polished, modern touch with a clean lower-third overlay. This minimalist design keeps focus on your message with crisp typography, a subtle underline accent, and smooth, unobtrusive animation. Customize multiple text fields to display names, roles, or short titles, and fine-tune colors and fonts to match your brand. The transparent background makes it effortless to place over any footage for interviews, YouTube content, broadcasts, and corporate videos. Professional, elegant, and easy to use—ideal when you need clear identification without visual noise.