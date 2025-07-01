Menu
Gradient Text Animation 1
Created by ToresMotion
13exports
6 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1text
1font
1audio
Create a splash on social media, enhance your promos, or start your YouTube videos with Trendy Text Animation. Featuring vibrant gradient transitions and bold typography, this template ensures your message stands out on any screen. Easily customize the colors and style to align with your brand identity. With clean, stylish motion graphics, this template is perfect for captivating your audience and elevating your content from the very first frame.
Best of ToresMotion
By motiondrum
5s
7
4
4
This is a stylish set of glitching text animations. Use it in your presentations, events videos, slideshows, TV shows, promotions, and more. Impress your audience with this cool looking and modern animated overlays in every video.
Elevate your videos to new dimensions with the Shape Transitions Pack. This pack offers a collection of clean and sleek shape transitions, featuring simple 2D animations and gradient colors. Watch as geometric shapes seamlessly transform and glide across the screen, adding a touch of visual sophistication and professionalism to your edits. With its minimalist design and smooth transitions, this pack allows you to enhance the flow and visual appeal of your videos while maintaining a modern and stylish aesthetic.
