Gradient Text Animation 1

Elevate your videos to new dimensions with the Shape Transitions Pack. This pack offers a collection of clean and sleek shape transitions, featuring simple 2D animations and gradient colors. Watch as geometric shapes seamlessly transform and glide across the screen, adding a touch of visual sophistication and professionalism to your edits. With its minimalist design and smooth transitions, this pack allows you to enhance the flow and visual appeal of your videos while maintaining a modern and stylish aesthetic.