Modern Text Boxes 2

Give your videos a polished edge with clean, minimal lower thirds. This transparent overlay features bold, easy-to-read typography inside solid color title bars, plus a secondary subtitle strip for roles or context. Customize text, accent colors, and layout versions to fit your brand in moments. Smooth, unobtrusive motion keeps the focus on your content while improving clarity and professionalism. Ideal for intros, interviews, webinars, and YouTube content where legibility and style matter.