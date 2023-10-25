Typography Rebound 10

Make your titles pop with an energetic kinetic-typography animation. This transparent motion title features bold, minimal design and elastic bounce timing that grabs attention instantly. Customize fonts and colors, edit the three headline lines, and add your own track for perfect pacing. Ideal for intros, chapter breaks, and impactful overlays across social videos and presentations. The streamlined layout keeps focus on your message while the rhythmic motion adds punch. Fast to customize and ready to export, it’s a versatile title solution for creators, brands, and editors who need strong typographic flair.