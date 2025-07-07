Menu
Modern Family Gallery
Tell a story that's uniquely yours with the Modern Family Gallery Template. Featuring a sophisticated living room setting, your photographs are showcased in an animated gallery for an immersive experience. Suitable for all life's treasured moments, this customizable template invites viewers into a narrative of warmth and connectedness, accented by your personal touches of text, fonts, and colors.
Similar templates
Best of v.createvfx
By themediastock
35s
21
35
4
Gallery Appartment is an idyllic slideshow perfect for making a video out of your favorite memories. As your family grows, so do the loving memories. Create a nostalgic video with your family photos gradually filling up the space on the wall of this virtual apartment. Perfect for birthdays, anniversaries, holidays and reunions. Simply upload your favorite images, enter a message for your loved ones and end with a logo or text outro.
By vivace_studio
59s
25
27
5
A heartwarming Family Photos On The Wall slideshow video template that transforms your photo books into a loving short movie, showcasing your family’s most endearing moments. Simply upload your favorite photos and add a short description under each one. It's the perfect gift for anniversaries, birthdays, Valentine’s Day, and any other important moments in your life. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By MotionPro
34s
24
16
12
Bring the spirit of the season to life with our enchanting Christmas Holiday Opener. Infuse your holiday greetings with the warmth of a festive interior, personal images, and treasured videos. With options to customize text, fonts, colors, and more, this template is perfect for creating unforgettable holiday promotions, greeting cards, or a digital scrapbook of your winter memories.
By MotionBox
30s
27
8
4
Gifts Wishes is a slow and cinematically animated video. It uses a stunning combination of live-action footage with presents that have been wrapped with black and gold ribbons. A wonderful way to display your special occasions, memories, romantic moments, birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, friends and family photos. Impress your audience with this beautiful-looking and elegantly animated video.
By EnjoystX
32s
21
22
5
3D Photo Gallery is a dynamic template that you can use to display your photos. It can be used as a short introduction to your videos. Download it right now. Impress your audience with this awesome template.
By MotionBox
38s
4
14
5
Having a hard time coming up with Valentine’s Day gift ideas? Why not create a loving video slideshow for your significant other this Valentine’s Day! The design sets up the mood and feel, all you need is to upload your favourite images and enter a few important messages for your beloved.
By Shoeeb
35s
23
22
18
Beautiful valentines day product promo! Promote discounts for 5 products!
By igorilla
51s
1
21
8
Tell your story with elegance and charm using our Bright Love template. Start with a serene display of candles and a heart-shaped wreath, setting the stage for a heartfelt narrative. As the camera glides through various tasteful arrangements, each photo frame unveils meaningful moments. Perfect for personal galleries or marketing, customize with your own images, text, and color scheme to create a captivating video, ready to publish and resonate with your audience.
