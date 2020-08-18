Rhythmic Stomp Opener

Kick off your video with a punchy stomp opener built for promos and teasers. This energetic template combines bold title banners, glitch transitions, zoom bursts and stylish overlays to spotlight your message and visuals. Optimized for quick, rhythmic edits, it features multiple text and image scenes ending with a clean logo reveal. Ideal for ads, product launches, brand intros and social posts. Customize fonts, colors, and media to match your identity, then export a high-impact opener that grabs attention instantly.