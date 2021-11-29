Christmas Logo
00:14 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
2.6Kexports
Share warm holiday wishes with a cozy 3D Christmas logo animation. A sparkling tree, glowing lights, ribbons and gifts set a festive scene while your brand mark and two editable lines of text take center stage. Perfect as an intro, outro or standalone greeting card for seasonal campaigns and social posts. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your brand, then export a polished, professional Christmas ident that delights your audience.