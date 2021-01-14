Simple Logo

Design a sleek, modern logo animation that fits any brand. This clean, minimal template centers your mark with refined motion, subtle particle accents, and geometric details. Perfect for intros and outros, it includes a main logo, a headline, and an optional URL for a polished finish. Adjust colors and typography to match your identity and export a professional, attention‑grabbing logo reveal in minutes. Ideal for YouTube, social, or corporate videos when clarity and elegance matter most.