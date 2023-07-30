Youtube intro for cooking channel
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3d Soft Lines - Post - Original - Poster image

3d Soft Lines - Post

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
3D motion graphics
Abstract waves
Geometric
Floating motion
24exports
rating
Transform your scene with an elegant 3D animated background of softly undulating lines. This minimalist, geometric design blends smooth motion with glossy highlights for a refined, modern atmosphere. Customize the color palette to match your brand, and enjoy a calming flow that complements titles, logos, or footage without distraction. Ideal for intros, overlays, stream screens, and social content in landscape, square, or vertical formats. If you need a premium, abstract backdrop that adds depth while staying subtle, this template delivers effortless polish.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us