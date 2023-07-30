3d Soft Lines - Vertical

Transform your scene with an elegant 3D animated background of softly undulating lines. This minimalist, geometric design blends smooth motion with glossy highlights for a refined, modern atmosphere. Customize the color palette to match your brand, and enjoy a calming flow that complements titles, logos, or footage without distraction. Ideal for intros, overlays, stream screens, and social content in landscape, square, or vertical formats. If you need a premium, abstract backdrop that adds depth while staying subtle, this template delivers effortless polish.