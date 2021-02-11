Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Corporate online promo - Original - Poster image

Corporate online promo

00:20 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 34 videos · 1 image · 9 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Title sequence
Corporate
Mosaic
2.6Kexports
rating
Promote your next online event with a modern corporate promo built around bold titles, clean grids, and smooth slide-in transitions. This minimal design unifies your media with a stylish duotone tint and keeps focus on your message, CTA, and brand logo. Easily customize text, colors, and media to highlight speakers, agenda points, or key benefits. The closing logo scene delivers a polished sign-off ready for social, ads, or presentations. Create a professional conference or webinar promo in minutes—fast, flexible, and on-brand.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us