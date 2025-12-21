Try for free
Dreamy Aesthetic Lyrics

Templates
/
Music Visualization
Variable Duration
2K
Landscape
Lyric Videos
Draw
Retro
Shape
Simple
2D Motion Graphics
Music
More details
Dreamy Aesthetic Lyrics - Original - Poster image
Yakovlev profile image
Created by Yakovlev
16exports
Up to 2h
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1song
1image
1text
1font
Set your song's tone with a sleek lyric video that comes alive with glowing text and soft backlighting. The modern and fluid motion graphics in our Dreamy Aesthetic Lyrics template elevate your music's narrative, creating a captivating experience that makes viewers press replay. Customizable fonts and colors let you match the visuals to your audio perfectly, offering a ready-to-publish video worthy of your artistry.
Similar templates
Best of Yakovlev
Underwater Lyrics Original theme video
Underwater Lyrics
Edit
By motionaceh
2h
6
4
13
Create a mesmerizing visual experience with our Underwater Lyrics template. This versatile and captivating lyric video template is perfect for musicians and content creators looking to promote their tracks on social media and streaming platforms.
Winter Lyrics Visuals Original theme video
Winter Lyrics Visuals
Edit
By PixBolt
2h
4
3
13
Embark on a harmonic odyssey with our Winter Lyrics Visuals where every word comes alive against the serene winter forest backdrop. Let two unique guides lead you through tree-lined solitudes, all in perfect sync with your song's narrative. Customize fonts, colors, and add your logo to elevate your music on YouTube with this ready-to-publish lyrical wonder.
Lost In Love Lyrics Original theme video
Lost In Love Lyrics
Edit
By PixBolt
2h
3
3
14
Visually express the heartfelt melodies of your music with our Lost In Love Lyrics template. Transcend into a romantic journey, complementing your soothing tunes with a pink-hued dreamscape that captures the essence of first love. Customizable with your logo, text, and colors, create a stunning music visualizer that brings your song's narrative to life, ready to enchant your audience on any social platform.
Cartoon landscape Lyrics Original theme video
Cartoon landscape Lyrics
Edit
By PixBolt
2h
5
3
11
Transform your song into a visual adventure with the Cartoon landscape Lyrics video template. Your story unfolds in an atmosphere of soft motion and misty landscapes, ideal for maximizing impact on any displays. Change up the text, fonts, and colors to match your sonic identity and captivate fans with a deeper understanding of your music.
Valkyrie Lyrics Originall theme video
Valkyrie Lyrics
Edit
By MotionBank21
2h
4
4
43
Electrify your audience with the Valkyrie Lyrics template, a fusion of music and cybernetic artistry. Perfect for YouTube or live DJ events, it syncs waveforms and glowing accents to your beats, offering a captivating audio-visual treat. Customize the high-energy visuals with your logo, text, and brand colors for an unforgettable experience.
Leaden Tears Lyrics Original theme video
Leaden Tears Lyrics
Edit
By PixBolt
2h
8
3
11
Bring your music to life with Lead Tears Lyrics, where each word echoes the raw, poignant truths of perseverance and patience. In this lyric video template, a monochrome aesthetic sets the stage for a narrative of enduring emotional storms. With the ability to customize logos, text, fonts, and colors, you can craft a personalized visual saga that enhances your song's soul-stirring journey.
Christmas Tree Visualizer Original theme video
Christmas Tree Visualizer
Edit
By S_WorX
2h
2
4
30
Spread the holiday cheer with a visual treat that dances to your music! Our festive Christmas Tree Visualizer places your track beside a twinkling Christmas tree under a moonlit winter sky. It's not just visuals; it's an emotion wrapped in snowflakes, reacting to every beat. Customize with your logo and brand colors to create the ultimate Christmas promo or a heartwarming end-of-year playlist video.
Serious Santa Original theme video
Serious Santa
Edit
By milinkovic
2h
5
3
37
Channel the modern magic of Christmas with the Serious Santa Visualizer. This template doesn't just play music; it brings your songs to life with a hip Santa who dances to your tunes. Personalize it with your audio, logo, and brand's palette for a festive music video that's anything but ordinary. It's your go-to for holiday music sharing and celebrating on any social or streaming platform.
