Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Fast Urban Intro - Original - Poster image

Fast Urban Intro

00:15 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 7 videos · 1 image · 10 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Intro
Stomp style
Promo
Bold
Title sequence
1.7Kexports
rating
Kick off your content with a fast, urban intro designed for punchy promos and channel openers. This stomp-style template blends bold typography, gritty torn-edge frames, contour-line backdrops, and dynamic split-screen moments, finishing with a clean logo reveal. Easily swap in your own media and headlines to build momentum for product launches, vlogs, trailers, or event teasers. The streamlined color scheme keeps focus on your message, while kinetic text and slick transitions hold attention from the first beat. Customize fonts, colors, and media to match your brand and export an eye-catching opener in minutes.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us