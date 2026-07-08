Gradient Chorus Lyrics

Bring your song to life with a clean, modern lyric video. This template pairs bold, readable typography with a pastel gradient backdrop and an audio spectrum visualizer that moves to your track. Drop in your audio, lyrics, cover art, and logo, then fine‑tune fonts, colors, and spectrum style for a perfect fit. Designed for artists, labels, and content creators, it delivers crisp, on‑brand visuals that look great on social and streaming platforms. Fast to customize and built for clarity, it keeps the focus on your words and music.