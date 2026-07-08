Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Modern Gradient Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Gradient Chorus Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 3 fonts
Lyric video
Music visualization
Music
Minimal
Kinetic typography
7exports
rating
Bring your song to life with a clean, modern lyric video. This template pairs bold, readable typography with a pastel gradient backdrop and an audio spectrum visualizer that moves to your track. Drop in your audio, lyrics, cover art, and logo, then fine‑tune fonts, colors, and spectrum style for a perfect fit. Designed for artists, labels, and content creators, it delivers crisp, on‑brand visuals that look great on social and streaming platforms. Fast to customize and built for clarity, it keeps the focus on your words and music.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us