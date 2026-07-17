Turn your track into a square lyric video that shines on any feed. Gradient Chorus Lyrics - Square blends bold, kinetic typography with a vibrant gradient backdrop and an audio spectrum that pulses to your music. Just upload your song, paste the lyrics, choose fonts and colors, and drop in your artwork or logo. Flexible line-breaking keeps verses readable, while smooth, beat-aware transitions spotlight the hook. It’s ideal for singles, teasers, or social posts—delivering polished, on-brand visuals without complex editing. Make your words move with the music and keep fans engaged from the first line to the last.