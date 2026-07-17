Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Gradient Chorus Lyrics - Square - Original - Poster image

Gradient Chorus Lyrics - Square

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 3 fonts
Lyric video
Music visualization
Music
Bold
Audio spectrum
17exports
rating
Turn your track into a square lyric video that shines on any feed. Gradient Chorus Lyrics - Square blends bold, kinetic typography with a vibrant gradient backdrop and an audio spectrum that pulses to your music. Just upload your song, paste the lyrics, choose fonts and colors, and drop in your artwork or logo. Flexible line-breaking keeps verses readable, while smooth, beat-aware transitions spotlight the hook. It’s ideal for singles, teasers, or social posts—delivering polished, on-brand visuals without complex editing. Make your words move with the music and keep fans engaged from the first line to the last.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us