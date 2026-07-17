Gradient Chorus Lyrics - Vertical

Turn your song into a captivating vertical lyric video. This template pairs kinetic typography with an audio‑reactive spectrum, set over a smooth gradient background. Customize fonts, line breaks, and spacing for perfect readability, and brand the scene with your cover art and logo. Fine‑tune colors and spectrum styles to match any genre. Designed for quick social posting, promos, and chorus snippets, the minimal layout keeps focus on the words and the music. Upload your track and lyrics, adjust the look, and export a polished lyric visual in minutes.