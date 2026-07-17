Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Gradient Chorus Lyrics - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Gradient Chorus Lyrics - Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 3 fonts
Music visualization
Lyric video
Music
Minimal
Audio spectrum
17exports
rating
Turn your song into a captivating vertical lyric video. This template pairs kinetic typography with an audio‑reactive spectrum, set over a smooth gradient background. Customize fonts, line breaks, and spacing for perfect readability, and brand the scene with your cover art and logo. Fine‑tune colors and spectrum styles to match any genre. Designed for quick social posting, promos, and chorus snippets, the minimal layout keeps focus on the words and the music. Upload your track and lyrics, adjust the look, and export a polished lyric visual in minutes.
Yakovlev profile image
Yakovlev
Edit
Themes (11)
Similar templates
Best of Yakovlev
Original
Edit
Original
Ocean Haze
Edit
Ocean Haze
Retro 90s
Edit
Retro 90s
Neon
Edit
Neon
Sunset Dream
Edit
Sunset Dream
Northern Lights
Edit
Northern Lights
Cyber
Edit
Cyber
Dark Sakura
Edit
Dark Sakura
Sakura
Edit
Sakura
Dark Sunset
Edit
Dark Sunset
Midnight
Edit
Midnight
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us