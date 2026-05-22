Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Indie Collage Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Indie Collage Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 3 videos · 1 image · 3 texts · 1 font
Lyric video
Scrapbook
Music visualization
Music
Torn paper
7exports
rating
Transform any track into a striking lyric video with a handmade collage look. This template frames your words inside a torn-paper centerpiece, surrounded by taped scraps, doodle icons, and checker accents for an indie zine vibe. Sync lines to the beat, customize fonts, colors, and pacing, and add your song title and logo for on-brand releases. Kinetic lyric builds and clean fades keep attention on the message while the textured paper backdrop adds character. Perfect for singles, teasers, and social drops when you want lyrics to lead the story.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us