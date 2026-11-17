Turn any song into a captivating lyric video. This template pairs karaoke‑style synced lyrics with a central illustrated character and a drifting crowd for depth. Customize fonts, size, leading, and line breaks for clear, on‑beat pacing. Fine‑tune your palette with primary/secondary hues, lyric highlight and glow colors, and a soft background gradient. Switch character variants and add your logo with optional recoloring. Smooth parallax motion and subtle depth‑of‑field keep focus on the words while enhancing mood. Perfect for official releases, fan videos, and channel content across platforms.