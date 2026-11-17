Turn your song into a scroll‑stopping lyric post. This animated design pairs a lo‑fi illustrated character drifting through a crowd with big, readable lyrics that time to your track. Customize fonts, colors and highlight accents. Drop in your audio, auto‑sync subtitles, add artist info and an optional logo. Choose between character variants, tweak line breaks and leading for perfect pacing. The smooth gradient backdrop keeps focus on the words, while subtle audio‑reactive exposure adds life. Ideal for music teasers, feeds and reels when you want mood, clarity and strong branding.