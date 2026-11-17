Turn your track into a polished vertical lyric video with a hand-drawn character, clean typography and calm, parallax crowd motion. This minimal, duotone design keeps words front and center while your brand and artist credit remain visible. Customize fonts, size, leading and line breaks by word or character. Fine-tune primary, secondary, header, lyric and accent colors, and add an optional reactive glow for subtle musical energy. Perfect for releases, teasers and social clips across TikTok, Reels and Shorts.