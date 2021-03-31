Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Modern Web Presentation - Original - Poster image

Modern Web Presentation

00:55 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 13 videos · 1 image · 15 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Website Promo
Circle shape
Slideshow
1.4Kexports
rating
Showcase your website with a modern, minimal promo built for clarity and impact. This template pairs bold headlines with smooth media panels, gradient circles and a clean dotted backdrop. Display responsive designs across a desktop monitor, tablet and smartphone to highlight features and benefits. Enjoy full color controls, easy text editing and effortless media swaps. With relaxed, fluid motion and a professional two‑column layout, it’s perfect for corporate branding, portfolios or product launches. Create a polished website presentation in minutes—no advanced skills required.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
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