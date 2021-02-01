Social Media Promo
00:31 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 12 videos · 2 images · 17 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
1.2Kexports
Promote your TikTok presence with a polished, fast-paced promo built around a clean app-style interface. Showcase your avatar, grid, and posts with smooth scroll animation, vibrant accents, and minimalist, flat-design visuals. Swap in your own videos or images, customize headlines and colors, and highlight calls-to-action to boost follows and engagement. The centered layout keeps focus on your brand, while decorative shapes and music-note icons add motion and energy. Ideal for creators, brands, and marketers looking to drive attention to a profile with modern, eye-catching social media graphics.