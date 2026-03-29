Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Sunset Duet Lyrics - Main 2 - Poster image

Sunset Duet Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 2 fonts
Lyric video
Anime
Music
Sky
Clouds
9exports
rating
Turn your song into a heartfelt anime lyric video. This template pairs romantic, hand‑painted scenery with gentle motion and elegant typography to spotlight every line. Paste or upload your lyrics, add your track, and personalize fonts, colors, and glow accents to match your vibe. Soft gradients, drifting clouds, and a warm sunset set a cozy mood, while subtle beat‑reactive exposure keeps visuals alive. An optional logo mark can appear at intro and outro for branding. Ideal for love songs, acoustic ballads, and K‑/J‑pop releases looking for a dreamy, atmospheric presentation.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us