Sunset Duet Lyrics

Turn your song into a heartfelt anime lyric video. This template pairs romantic, hand‑painted scenery with gentle motion and elegant typography to spotlight every line. Paste or upload your lyrics, add your track, and personalize fonts, colors, and glow accents to match your vibe. Soft gradients, drifting clouds, and a warm sunset set a cozy mood, while subtle beat‑reactive exposure keeps visuals alive. An optional logo mark can appear at intro and outro for branding. Ideal for love songs, acoustic ballads, and K‑/J‑pop releases looking for a dreamy, atmospheric presentation.