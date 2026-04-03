Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Sunset Duet Lyrics - Post - Main - Poster image

Sunset Duet Lyrics - Post

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 2 fonts
Lyric video
Anime
Music
Sunset
Fade in/out
17exports
rating
Bring your song to life with a romantic anime lyric video set under a dreamy sunset sky. This template features glowing, easy-to-read lyrics, animated leaf accents, and a calm, elegant vibe that suits ballads, duets, and chill tracks. Customize fonts, colors, line breaks, and glow. Add your audio, song name, and optional logo to brand your release. Variable length adapts to your full track, making it ideal for music posts and promotional teasers. With painterly clouds, headphones on the characters, and soft pastel gradients, your words feel intimate, cinematic, and share‑ready.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us