Sunset Duet Lyrics - Square

Bring your song to life with a romantic, anime-style lyric video. This square template layers timed lyrics over a dreamy sunset sky with gentle drifting leaves and a central couple for an emotive, storybook feel. Add your audio and synchronized lyrics, then fine‑tune colors, glow, and typography for perfect readability. Optional brand and song name fields help polish your release. Ideal for music drops, reels, and feed posts, the calm motion and pastel palette keep the focus on your words. Customize quickly and share a beautiful lyric experience your audience will remember.