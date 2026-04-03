Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Sunset Duet Lyrics - Square - Main - Poster image

Sunset Duet Lyrics - Square

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 2 fonts
Lyric video
Anime
Music visualization
Music
Sunset
17exports
rating
Bring your song to life with a romantic, anime-style lyric video. This square template layers timed lyrics over a dreamy sunset sky with gentle drifting leaves and a central couple for an emotive, storybook feel. Add your audio and synchronized lyrics, then fine‑tune colors, glow, and typography for perfect readability. Optional brand and song name fields help polish your release. Ideal for music drops, reels, and feed posts, the calm motion and pastel palette keep the focus on your words. Customize quickly and share a beautiful lyric experience your audience will remember.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us