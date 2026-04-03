Sunset Duet Lyrics - Vertical

Bring your song to life with a romantic, anime‑inspired lyric video. This vertical template pairs soothing pastel sunsets, drifting leaves, and a cozy atmosphere with timed on‑screen lyrics. Easily import your track, paste or upload subtitles, and fine‑tune line breaks by word or character. Customize fonts, sizes, and glow colors, and adjust exposure accents for extra warmth. A logo and song title slot help brand your release. Perfect for social clips, reels, or full‑length uploads, this design keeps the focus on your words and emotion while offering polished, creator‑ready visuals.