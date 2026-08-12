Windowed Lyrics - Post

Turn your song into a striking lyric video post. This clean, minimal design arranges lyrics, cover art and a mini player inside sleek windowed UI panels. Equalizer bars and meters animate to your track for an engaging, audio‑reactive look. Easily import subtitles for perfect lyric timing, upload cover art and logo, and fine‑tune fonts, colors, and spectrum style. Ideal for sharing complete tracks or snippets as an eye‑catching feed post, this template blends kinetic typography with flat design for a polished, modern music release.