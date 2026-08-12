Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Windowed Lyrics - Post - Original - Poster image

Windowed Lyrics - Post

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 7 texts · 3 fonts
Lyric video
Minimal
Music
Music visualization
Software interface
16exports
rating
Turn your song into a striking lyric video post. This clean, minimal design arranges lyrics, cover art and a mini player inside sleek windowed UI panels. Equalizer bars and meters animate to your track for an engaging, audio‑reactive look. Easily import subtitles for perfect lyric timing, upload cover art and logo, and fine‑tune fonts, colors, and spectrum style. Ideal for sharing complete tracks or snippets as an eye‑catching feed post, this template blends kinetic typography with flat design for a polished, modern music release.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Yakovlev profile image
Yakovlev
Edit
Themes (10)
Similar templates
Best of Yakovlev
Original
Edit
Original
Electric Blue
Edit
Electric Blue
Red
Edit
Red
Lime
Edit
Lime
Pink
Edit
Pink
Emerald
Edit
Emerald
Purple
Edit
Purple
Acid Yellow
Edit
Acid Yellow
Black Orange
Edit
Black Orange
Black Lime
Edit
Black Lime
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us