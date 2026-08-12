Windowed Lyrics - Square

Turn your track into a polished lyric video with a clean, square layout. This audio‑reactive template pairs minimal windowed UI panels with bold word highlights and spectrum bars. Drop in your song, timed lyrics and cover art, then customize colors, fonts and layout accents to match your brand. Perfect for music releases, teasers and social posts, it keeps vocals readable while the visuals pulse to the beat. Build an engaging, platform‑ready visual that looks great on feeds and profiles—quickly and consistently.