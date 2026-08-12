Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Windowed Lyrics - Square - Original - Poster image

Windowed Lyrics - Square

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 7 texts · 3 fonts
Lyric video
Music visualization
Music
Minimal
Software interface
16exports
rating
Turn your track into a polished lyric video with a clean, square layout. This audio‑reactive template pairs minimal windowed UI panels with bold word highlights and spectrum bars. Drop in your song, timed lyrics and cover art, then customize colors, fonts and layout accents to match your brand. Perfect for music releases, teasers and social posts, it keeps vocals readable while the visuals pulse to the beat. Build an engaging, platform‑ready visual that looks great on feeds and profiles—quickly and consistently.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us