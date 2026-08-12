Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Windowed Lyrics - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Windowed Lyrics - Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 7 texts · 3 fonts
Lyric video
Minimal
Music visualization
Music
Software interface
16exports
rating
Turn any track into a polished vertical lyric video. This minimal, windowed UI pairs bold typography with an audio‑reactive spectrum and clean grid styling. Drop in your song, paste or upload lyrics, add cover art and a logo, then fine‑tune colors, fonts and line breaks. Choose spectrum styles (bars, line or dots), adjust frequency range and density, and highlight key words for emphasis. Designed for stories and reels, it keeps your message readable and on‑brand while moving to the beat. Perfect for artists, labels and producers announcing new singles or sharing lyric moments.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us