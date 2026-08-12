Windowed Lyrics - Vertical

Turn any track into a polished vertical lyric video. This minimal, windowed UI pairs bold typography with an audio‑reactive spectrum and clean grid styling. Drop in your song, paste or upload lyrics, add cover art and a logo, then fine‑tune colors, fonts and line breaks. Choose spectrum styles (bars, line or dots), adjust frequency range and density, and highlight key words for emphasis. Designed for stories and reels, it keeps your message readable and on‑brand while moving to the beat. Perfect for artists, labels and producers announcing new singles or sharing lyric moments.