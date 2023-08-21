Social CTA 9 - Instagram

Drive more followers with a clean, transparent Instagram follow lower third. This overlay features a bold icon, a streamlined handle bar, and a clear call-to-action button. Customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand, and drop it over any footage thanks to the alpha background. Smooth entry and exit animations keep your edits polished without distracting from your content. Perfect for creators, brands, streamers, and editors who want a fast, professional way to grow their social presence.